Google Stadia already works on non-Google mobiles

Google has announced that the compatibility of Stadia in mobile devices it has grown remarkably when opening to devices from other manufacturers such as Asus, Samsung and Razer. So far only Google Pixels were compatible with the service.

The new devices compatible with the Stadia cloud game are: Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S10 and S20, also the Plus and Note versions of them. The two versions of Razer Phone and their evolutions, in the same way as the Asus ROG Phone and the ROG Phone 2.

To date, Google Pixel 2, 3 and 4 were supported, so there are now a total of 21 models that allow you to play with Stadia. It is not a large number if what Google intends is to take its service to half the planet, but at least it is an important leap considering the sales of these devices.

Stadia also works on computers capable of running the Google Crhome browser, on tablets and on television by using Google's Chromecast Ultra device itself.

The service continues to make its way and grow slowly while the competition begins to poke its head with very powerful proposals. Recently we saw how GeForce Now came out of its beta period and opened to everyone with a very competitive price and a considerable advantage over Stadia, because you do not have to buy the games again if you already have them on PC, since this service allows you to play a good part of your library on very weak computers. It also works on televisions with Nvidia Shield (more expensive than Chromecast Ultra but with many more features).

Throughout 2020 we will witness the launch of Project xCloud, the service with which Microsoft intends to destroy this game of the cloud. At the moment there is a small collection of games that are already testing those with access to the closed tests, but a potential merger with Xbox Game Pass could give the victory to the Americans.