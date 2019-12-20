Entertainment

Google Stadia already works on all Chromecast Ultra

December 20, 2019
Till the date Stadia It was only compatible with Chromecast Ultra models that were sold next to the Google service command, something that has changed now for the luck of the users of this device.

The company has announced that through a new update all Chromecast Ultra on the market can now run the Stadia application and therefore the games to which its catalog gives access.

The service will continue to expand the list of devices with which it is compatible to try to increase its attractiveness as much as it can. At the moment it can be used on computers with Google Chrome browsers and on Google Pixel mobiles.

The first weeks of Stadia's life have been very controversial due to problems with shipments, with the service itself, for broken promises and for a catalog that is too small and at very little competitive prices.

Google is expanding the capabilities of the service little by little and this week they added three new games to the catalog of games available for purchase: Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

