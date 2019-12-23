Google Stadia adds trophies on PC and TV through Chromecast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the launch of Google Stadia It was marked by some controversy, little by little it is gaining followers and adding interesting functionalities for users. Without going any further, Google has just announced that the always welcome trophies / achievements come to the platform. Of course, at the moment only on PC through Chrome and TV through Chromecast.

The announcement, which has been produced through the official Google Stadia blog, confirms that the new trophy system is now available to all users who play through the platforms we mentioned in the previous paragraph. In addition, Google has taken the opportunity to remember that Stadia is already compatible with all Chromecast Ultra devices on the market.

The latter, something important, considering that initially it only worked with the versions of Chromecast that were sent with the initial package. On the other hand, it has also been confirmed that all the achievements that you have already obtained before the arrival of the system will be in your achievement profile. That is, the system will be applied retroactively.

Finally, Google has also wanted to reassure players who enjoy Stadia through their mobile devices. Basically, in the sense that the achievement system will also reach those platforms. Only it won't happen until 2020. For now, on a date yet to be determined.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Google Stadia