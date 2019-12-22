Google Stadia adds the Stream Connect function: that's what it consists of

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One month after the launch and distribution of the Founders Edition, Google Stadia has undergone several updates, some of which have remained somewhat muted. That's why it was decided to open a new series of themed posts, a sort of blog called Save Point, which informs about the latest news from Stadia.

Two in particular are the latest features unlocked on the service Google: we already told you that Google Stadia is now compatible with all Chromecast devices, a function that was actually expected on day one, but better late than never, as they say.

Another tasty and unexpected addition is the called functionality Stream Connect. In practice it will be possible to visualize through technology picture-in-picture, small additional panels that show the screens of up to three of your teammates, so you can better organize in teams in shooter, for example.

You can see a taste of it in the image at the bottom of the news, in which you can really see the preseza of the three small screens during a game of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

What do you think of this new feature? Will you try it? In the meantime, to learn more about the service, take a look at our Google Stadia review.