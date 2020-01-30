Google Stadia: a fan made site reveals the maximum resolution and framerate of each game

Share it:

The managers of the StadiaGameDB fan made site help Google Stadia users to clarify the maximum resolution and the highest framerate achievable by each game in the game streaming platform catalog.

The initiative independently promoted by this group of Stadia fans was born to overcome one of the gaps in the current service of the Mountain View giant, that is, the impossibility of knowing for sure which maximum resolution and framerate you can enjoy each title of Google's new "cloud" platform regardless of the quality of your connection speed.

The GoogleStadiaDB site therefore includes one updated list of all the video games in the official Stadia Store, providing accurate information on the reference genre, on the date of arrival in the internal store of the platform, on the rating (suppose in reference to the average general rating of Metacritic) and, above all, on the "maximum quality" of use, or on the highest resolution and framerate value offered by the Stadia servers.

Scrolling quickly through the list, we notice the presence of only eight games capable of reaching the standard of 4K at 60fps promised by Google during the presentation of Stadia, with a performance range of games accessible via streaming on the platform that reaches to touch the value minimum of 1080p / 30fps (even if only in two games, in this case Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is Final Fantasy XV).

Thanks to the extreme ductility and modularity of the Google Stadia hardware and software ecosystem, this gap is destined to decrease over time, or at least this is the ambition nurtured by the American company in anticipation of the expansion of Google Stadia in 2020 with the opening of the Base subscriptions, the entry of the new Stadia features and the possibility of using other fixed and mobile devices to access the service.