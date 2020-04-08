         Google prepares goodbye to Hangouts as a brand by renaming its video calling service as Google Meet

Share it:

Google has been in the instant messaging market for many years, but none of its different bets, almost all succeeding a previous one, have reached as much as its current Hangouts. Interestingly, it seems like this is when the Mountain View team prepares to shelve the brand, not to the service, definitively deleting the name of its configuration, and surely from the service.

For some time, Google has been known as Hangouts Meet despite the fact that many, most of us, continue to use Hangouts as the main name. But since 9to5Google they have discovered that Google is modifying the documentation of the videoconferencing service and deleting Hangouts from it. A process of change that has begun and that would end with the disappearance of the Hangouts brand.

Goodbye to Hangouts, but only in name and brand

As we say, it has been 9to5Google who has noticed that Google is making changes to the documentation related to its video call service. Where it used to put Google Hangouts Meet, now it's only found Google Meet. A complete process that we do not know how long it will take but that should end Hangouts completely erased from existence. A renowned Google service and a brand more forgotten.

Until now, Google had divided its Hangouts brand into two other brands without much sense. Google Hangouts Chat coexisted with Google Hangouts Meet, and it could even be launched with the original name directly from the web page of its mail service, Gmail. Now it seems that everything is going to change and Google already talks about its video service only as Google Meet.

If this change is completed, Google would have the same video call services as at present, but with the names changed. Thus, we would have Google Duo as an exclusively mobile service, and with Google Meet to operate between both worlds, although currently its mobile app is still called Hangouts. We assume that the latter will also change shortly.

Thus, it is only a matter of time that the change process is complete and that Google starts having Google Meet as a video conferencing service. No, Hangouts does not close as such But the brand is preparing to disappear into oblivion, joining a long list of Google brands and services that have also ended up closing. Interestingly, Hangouts itself had become a very recognizable brand.

Track | 9to5Google