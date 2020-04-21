         Google prepares a debit card integrated with Android, according to the latest leaks

Share it:

Just as Apple released its Apple Card last year in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, everything indicates that Google is also preparing something similar. According to the images and details obtained by Tech Crunch, it seems that Mountain View is working on a physical and virtual debit card that would have an associated app for Android and would be fully integrated into the Google Pay payment system.

This new leak joins the statements made by a company official to the Wall Street Journal last November, in which he announced that Google was studying how it could partner with banks and credit agencies in the United States to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay.

Online and mobile payments

The images published by TechCrunch show that Google would be developing its own physical and virtual debit card that, together with an associated checking account, will allow users make payments from the mobile phone or online. This card, as seen in the screenshots, would be connected to a Google application from which we could easily consult purchases and payments, verify the balance or block the account.

The medium ensures that the card will be co-branded with different banking partners, including CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union, so, as with the Apple Card, it would initially be available in the United States. With this, Google hopes to expand its power as a financial technology giant by expanding the use cases of its Google Pay service.

Although Tech Crunch warns that the filtered design of the card and the application are not definitive, in the images we can see a chip card from the VISA network and a linked Android app (probably Google Pay) from which users could add money or transfer funds from their account, as well as use a fingerprint and PIN code to authenticate themselves.

Once connected to their bank account, users could pay for purchases at retail stores with a physical Google debit card, even with contactless payments, simply by approaching it to a card reader. The virtual version of the card could also be used for mobile payments with bluetooth, while we use the number of that virtual card for online payments or from the app.

In the screenshots of the app, we see a list of recent transactions, each with the name of the seller, the date and the price. By entering each payment, we could see the location on a map, get directions, or call the store. If the user does not recognize a charge, if they have lost the card or if they suspect that they have obtained unauthorized access to their account, there are several security options that would allow you to set spending limits, block the card, request a replacement without stopping paying, reset the number, etc.

Although they have not obtained images of it, Tech Crunch states that in the configuration options we would also have the possibility of set notifications and define privacy controls to "decide what information to share". The medium has asked about the leak to the company and assures that Google has not denied its findings or claims; instead, he has referred them to the statements they made a few months ago to the Wall Street Journal and that we mentioned at the beginning.

