         Google Play presents a quality seal for the best children's applications

The team of Google play wants to make it easier for parents to find the best content for their children, with the highest quality applications and games for their ages, and to this end it launches a new section a quality seal: a badge for children's applications.

The Play store begins to replace the Family tab launched five years ago with the new tab Children, a new section with expertly approved children's content. Of course, at the moment the section is only available in the United States with the promise that in the coming months it will reach more countries.

Teacher approved

Google Play is partnering with academic experts and teachers to rate apps and games that meet quality standards. Those high quality contents will receive the "Teacher Approved" badge.

To get the new badge, factors such as the application being appropriate for the age it says, the quality of the experience, the enrichment and the delight will be taken into account. Information about why that content received a high rating will be included in the description of each application.

With the new "Children" tab and the new badge, parents will now be able to know more easily if the application is suitable for their children. This section allows filtering by age and category.

