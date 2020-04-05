         Google Play Games suggests friends with whom to play online and share achievements

Share it:

Are you looking for friends to hang out with while sharing games over the Internet? Well Google makes it even easier thanks to the new Play Games function, already available for most users. You can find friends, share the achievements you have obtained and even know the games you have in common, all from one place.

What was originally born as an option to unify the achievements of the games, and offer a centralized launcher to start, has ended up becoming a authentic play center. And it is that Google Play Games offers from exclusive casual titles to games that do not need to be installed; Now having suggestions from friends to find someone to play a game online with is much easier.

Playing on Android is now more social

The new option of Play games makes it easier to interact with friends and find Android titles to share games. Google has provided a section within the app and also privacy controls so that we can monitor everything that our friends have access to, also games that are synchronized with the player's achievements. Both privacy options must be filled when the social functions of Play Games are activated.

Google Play games offers different friendship suggestions to make adding them as friends as easy as clicking on your player card. Of course, the contact must approve the invitation, you can never add friends without the contrary accepting. And, once the connection is established, we will know what they are playing as long as they decide to communicate it in their profiles; having the option to join their games if the game has multiplayer functions enabled, all in a simple way. We will even be able to compare the achievements so that we can get better scores.

The new social function of Google Play Games has started expanding to all accounts: If you want to know if you have it active you just need to open the application. In the event that you do not have it, it will be a matter of time: you will surely have it available soon.

Google Play Games

Track | Android Police