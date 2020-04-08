         Google opens Stadia to all users giving away two months of subscription

Share it:

You no longer have to buy the Stadia Premiere Edition pack or get a Stadia Buddy Pass invitation to try the Google streaming game platform. The company has launched Stadia Base to all users in 14 countries.

This means that from now on you can try for free Stadia on any of your compatible devices. Google is giving away two month Stadia Pro subscription, both for new users and for current subscribers.

Stadia Pro free for two months

New Stadia users can activate their two-month free subscription to be able to play the nine games included for free Stadia Pro. The games currently included are Destiny 2: The Collection, GRID, GYLT, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech Y Thumper. Then in his store we will find more than 60 games, such as Red Dead Redemptiom 2, Doom Eternal or Borderlands 3.

For current Stadia Pro subscribers, the company will stop charging the subscription for the next two months. In passing the offer they will be charged again 9.99 euros per month.

To register for Stadia you will have to follow these steps:

Sign up on the Stadia.com website or from the Stadia app for Android or IOS

Select the "Continue without code" option.

Play from a desktop, laptop, or Chrome OS tablet with a remote or a HID-compliant USB mouse and keyboard.

You can play over Wi-Fi on Google Pixel range phones or other compatible Android devices.

The Stadia Pro subscription (9.99 euros / month) allows us free access to a small catalog of games that is expanded and renewed every month, in addition to accessing special discounts. Another advantage is that you can play up to 4K but temporarily, due to the coronavirus and the reasonable use of the Internet, by default the resolution will be limited to up to 1080p but from the application settings we can activate the maximum resolution (4K). If you cancel the subscription you can only play from Stadia Base to the games you bought in their store, losing access to Stadia Pro games, discounts and 4K with 5.1 sound.

Compatible Android devices:

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 +

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10 +

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

Stadia

More information | Google