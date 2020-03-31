         Google Lens works in an "education mode" to help you with homework

Share it:

Today, Google Lens has five modes: translator, text, automatic, shopping and food. One more is in tests, as they have been able to discover in XDA analyzing the code of its APK, the way of education.

The analysis of the APK of the latest version of Google Lens reveals two functions that are in development: offline translations and education mode. This mode could be something like Socratic, which Google bought a couple of years ago.

Google do my homework

There are two new features of Google Lens that would be on the way. First, several text strings within the application refer to the fact that in the future it would be possible download translation packages to make translations without the need for an Internet connection, similar to what happens in Google Translate.

In addition, a new mode would be coming to Google Lens: the mode of education, with the icon of a mortarboard. We have not been able to see the mode in operation, although the accompanying text indicates that "point to your homework question to get help."

This premise is basically the same as Socratic, an application owned by Google and defined as "an application to help you understand work at school and university." In Socratic you must do exactly the same as suggested in Google Lens: point to a question and get information to answer it.

This works for different subjects, because you can point to equations for help on solving them or for specific questions on other topics for related information. It does not do your homework as such, but is an aid for you to do.

Socratic by Google

With Google it is always a mystery when will this feature end up being activated for users. The Google I / O is usually the time when the company promotes new products such as Google Lens, but this year it will not take place. We can only wait.

Track | XDA