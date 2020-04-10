         Google integrates a keyboard to write Braille on Android

Share it:

The tactile reading and writing system braille designed for blind people officially lands on Android with the new integrated keyboard that Google has implemented on all devices with Android 5.0 or higher, whose update is coming from today.

The new Google Braille keyboard is a new tool for TalkBack that reaches all devices through an update to the Android Accessibility Suite. Thus, Google makes its mobile operating system even more accessible to blind people.

To use the new Braille keyboard we have to activate the new input method from Settings> Accessibility> TalkBack> Settings> Braille keyboard, activating before the option TalkBack.

The new keyboard allows us to write in grade 1 and grade 2 braille and works with all applications. The keyboard will show us on the screen six buttons numbered from 1 to 6, three on the left side and three on the right side.

Google is activating the keyboard as of today and at the moment of its launch it is only available in english. The version in Spanish and in other languages ​​will be expected.

