         Google explains how the Pixel 4's real-time depth mapping front works

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Google is incorporating different improvements in both software and hardware in its Pixel phones, like the rest of its competition, but the case of Google is different. The Mountain View team take time to explain to us what he is doing, and also why. He did it with the Astrophotography mode, with the Dual camera Portrait mode and also with the AI ​​behind the audio transcription, among other things.

Now we have just attended a new explanation about the Pixel 4 infrared face unlock. A system that uses dedicated hardware in addition to software, resembling the system installed at the time by Apple with Face ID, but with a 'Google-like' twist and an explanation of the reasons for choosing this system.

Depth maps with parallax





Google explains that a facial recognition system was initially proposed by RGB cameras, but that the processing of these images to achieve its purpose would have been "computationally expensive". In other words, it would require a lot of effort on the part of the phone's processor to obtain a simpler result through different systems, hence the option to the infrared system.

Thus, Google mounted a "stereo" infrared system based on two front sensors on the Pixel 4, one that would work more efficiently and quickly in the dark. He was born uDepth system, which not only allowed facial recognition but also prevented identity theft as it was a three-dimensional reading system mixed with various algorithms powered by artificial intelligence.

This system, in fact, has recently been opened to other applications thanks to the Camera2 API, so that its readings can be used to improve front blur for selfies, as well as other accessory functions. In a very brief way, Google explains that its uDepth system is based on what is known as parallax. Parallax is nothing more than the angular deviation of the apparent position of an object, depending on the point from which it is observed.

One infrared light source, two "eyes"

The Pixel 4's uDepth front system

With this concept in mind, Google assembles a single infrared emitter to project onto the surfaces in front of the phone. This creates a point system similar to that created by Time of Flight systems, the TOF sensors that we have already described many times and which are also used for both surface recognition and photography. The difference is that next to this single issuer are located two cameras to capture the infrared beam, one on each side of the front of the phone.

Thus, the infrared map is read from two points, which helps using mathematical algorithms to build a more accurate three-dimensional mapping. In the same way that human beings (and many other species) read the depth of the scenes thanks to the situation of each of the eyes. As Google explains, when a system like uDepth is properly calibrated, "the reconstructions generated are metric, which means that express real physical distances"





Example of a three-dimensional image composed from a single reading with uDepth thanks to its double infrared camera and deep learning and artificial intelligence algorithms.

Google also explains that its uDepth system self-calibrates in the event of detecting a severe drop in logical deviations when capturing infrared images in front of the computer. The system is also connected to a deep learning or deep learning which is in charge of improving the raw data. In this way, it is possible to build a very complex three-dimensional map at high speed, and which is just as efficient with good lighting as without it.

Google concludes by explaining that uDepth produces a smooth 30Hz real-time depth map valid for both photography and video. This allows processing to be applied later, not only during photo capture or facial recognition at the time of unlocking. The demo application to check the operation of uDepth is at this link, although it is only valid for the Google Pixel 4 as it depends on the hardware of the phone.

More information | Google