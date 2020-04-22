         Google Duo announces its novelties: more quality with less data, taking photos, more participants and new effects

Share it:

With the confinement we are squeezing video calls to the maximum to see our loved ones face to face even if it is through a screen, and before this boom, companies do not stop improving their applications every week.

One of the best applications for video calls between individuals is Google Duo, that from today, and during the next few weeks, will begin to receive important news. Specifically the following four novelties:

More quality and reliability

A few weeks ago we learned that Google Duo improved the audio quality of calls thanks to a new artificial intelligence model, avoiding interruptions. Well, starting next week they will implement the new AV1 codec (AOMedia Video 1) to offer more quality in video calls with less data, which will make them work much better on low-bandwidth connections.

Take pictures

During a video call we can now make a quick photo to immortalize that moment. You will create a collage and automatically share the photo with all participants. This novelty begins to arrive from today.

More people in your video calls

If a few weeks ago Google Duo supported video calls with up to 12 people, now the company announces that this limit will be extended in the coming weeks.

New augmented reality effects

Finally, Google Duo adds new effects of augmented reality to add to our video messages that have now increased up to 800% by confinement. In addition, we will soon be able to tell the application to automatically save all messages so that they do not expire after 24 hours.

Google Duo: high-quality video calls

Google