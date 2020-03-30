         Google Duo already supports video calls of up to twelve participants

Share it:

Video conferencing apps are all the rage these days when we can't leave the house, because they help us get in touch with our loved ones remotely. And developers are doing their part to be as attractive as possible when looking for new options, both for those who are used to this type of app and for those who go into it looking for solutions.

Duo is one of the latest to get ready for the occasion, and the Google video call app has just become a multi-conference app. As the development team announces, Google Duo now allows up to twelve participants in the video calls supported by your apps. Now the limit is higher than what we had before.

Four to eight, and now twelve

As we discussed, Google Duo already joined multiple video calls some time ago with up to four members, and later stretched that number to eight participants. The Google video calling application now allows up to twelve participants, and the best thing is that you don't even have to update the app Well, the change has been made from the North American server side.

So, now it will only be enough to start a video call in Google Duo and start adding to our contacts up to a total of twelve at most. Seeing how Google has allowed this increase to occur, without touching the code of the app, it is not ruled out that in future weeks it will continue expanding the maximum number of participants.

We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world. We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now. We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today. More to eat. #AllInThisTogether # COVID19 – Sanaz (@sanazahari) March 27, 2020

Google Duo is a free application since its inception and does not contain any type of advertising. To download it just go to Google PlayOr maybe your phone already has it pre-installed as part of the pack of apps that Google includes in newly purchased phones for quite some time.