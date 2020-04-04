Google data reflects the dramatic slowdown in movement in Spain and how it affects businesses by region

Share it:

Currently the Spanish population is under confinement measures imposed by the Government. The coronavirus outbreak has caused this situation practically on a global level in order to avoid the greatest number of infections. Due, the movements and habits of the Spanish have changed but how much exactly?

Google has published a report with data about mobility in Spain, yielding interesting data that shows how confinement has influenced population movements, with clear trends that are seen throughout the different autonomous communities of the country.

The dramatic break in the movements of the Spanish

Google wanted to show How is confinement affecting the displacement of Spaniards. For this, it has established six different categories that try to encompass the different daily movements that the majority of the population can carry out, such as commuting to work, shopping, going to shopping centers, pharmacies, going home, etc. Specific these are the six established categories:

Shops and leisure: restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, museums, bookstores, theaters, etc.

Food and pharmacy: food stores, markets, pharmacies, etc.

Parks: national parks, beaches, dog parks, squares, public gardens, etc.

Public transport stations: metro, train stations, bus stations, etc.

Work places

Residential movements

SPAIN SHOPS AND LEISURE -94% FOOD AND PHARMACY -76% PARKS -89% PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION STATIONS -88% WORK PLACES -64% RESIDENTIAL DISPLACEMENTS + 22%

The data follows a clear trend. At the level of shops and recreational outings the drop is 94%, the highest data at the level of mobility according to Google information. Spaniards can only go out to work (as long as work is considered in the essential groups of the BOE) and buy basic necessities, which has had a significant influence on this type of travel.

The drop is dramatic, exceeding 90% in sectors as important as commerce. Only the displacements to housing increase

There is also a 76% drop in the food and pharmacy category, lower drop compared to shops, but just as dramatic. Although we have allowed these exits they have been reduced significantly. Exits to parks are reduced by 89%, which is followed by an 88% drop in the category of public transport (bus stations, trains, subways, etc.).

Commuting to workplaces decrease by 64%, the "lightest" fall among the categories that show decrease in movements. Individual movements to work are allowed, as long as work is considered essential and the citizen can justify the displacement to the authorities.

Curious the case of a category that shows increase. We are talking about residential movements, referring to those trips back to the home. Spaniards, according to Google data, seem to be returning to their habitual residence.

At the regional level data follows the trend seen in global data. In the community of Madrid, capital of Spain, we observe practically the same data previously seen, with a 94% drop in shops, more than 70% in the case of the food sector, 92% in parks, 89% in transportation, 65% drop in commuting to work and a 22% increase in commuting to housing .

This trend is repeated in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Valencia and the rest of the country's regions, without significant differences between any of them.

The summary is clear: widespread movement stoppage in all regions of the country, with commerce and leisure as the main victims, followed by public transport.

At what point are we in relation to Europe?

It is worth considering whether there are differences or not with respect to the movements of other countries of the European Union. Specifically, we wanted to look at data from Italy, a country in a situation relatively similar to that of Spain, our French neighbors, and data on movements in Germany, in order to have a vision of how confinement is affecting different members of the EU.

SPAIN ITALY FRANCE GERMANY SHOPS AND LEISURE -94% -94% -88% -77% FOOD AND PHARMACY -76% -85% -72% -51% PARKS -89% -90% -82% -49% PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION STATIONS -88% -87% -87% -68% WORK PLACES -64% -63% -56% -39% RESIDENTIAL DISPLACEMENTS + 22% + 24% + 18% + 11%

Spain and Italy they are at fairly similar points, with the most marked falls in the commerce and leisure, food and pharmacy and public transport sectors. Residential displacements also increase by more than 20%. France also presents this trend, although with somewhat smaller falls that do not reach 90% in any of the categories established by Google.

Striking data from Germany, the lowest in the table. In this country, the measures of confinement are somewhat less harsh and the data on mortality relatively low, which is reflected in data as striking as the falls in food and pharmacy "only" drop by 51%, parks by 49% and displacement 39% to workplaces. It also falls sharply in commerce and leisure, but below 80%.

