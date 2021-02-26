Google celebrates Pokémon 25th anniversary with trend report

This week is a great week for Pokémon. The franchise is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary, so there are many things behind the scenes with the brand. Of course, the anniversary will be here in less than a day and fans around the world are excited.

Now, it turns out Google Trends is celebrating with the fandom. The Truth News He shares that Google decided to give Pokémon fans a breakdown of the franchise and its online history.

The search engine trend tracker has published a comprehensive report detailing some surprising facts about Pokémon fans and their queries. So if you are a true fan of Pikachu, you better pay attention:

This is what Pokémon Google Trends looks like

The report begins with a breakdown of the most wanted Pokémon by year, and the top performers may surprise you. Between 2006 and 2013, Celebi was the most wanted character in the United States before Pikachu will rank first in 2014.

Eevee he also held top positions for years with Charizard, Mew, and Mewtwo. As for the United States as a whole, Pikachu dominates in almost every state. Since 2004, Pikachu has been the most wanted pocket monster, except in Maryland.

Pokémon promo “25th Anniversary”

It turns out that the state has searched for Celebi more in the past 17 years. The full report, which can be found in the post link, has even more data for fans.

Since 2004, Google Trends says that the most frequently asked question regarding the franchise is about the total number of Pokémon. Japan dial country number one in terms of total search volume, but Peru and Chile are close on the list.

When it comes to spikes, the longest search period for Pokémon took place in July 2016 when Pokémon Go was first released. What is your favorite character from the franchise? Remember that the anime Pokémon Journeys will add more chapters to Netflix durante 2021.

