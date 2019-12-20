Google buys Typhoon Studios for Stadia: what will happen to Journey to the Savage Planet?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of the official Stadia blog, Jade Raymond of Stadia Games and Entertainment informs us that Google has acquired Typhoon Studios, the Canadian development company currently working on Journey to the Savage Planet.

THE Typhoon Studios were founded in 2017 by a group of experienced developers, programmers, authors and designers from WB Games Montreal and the main North American subsidiaries of Ubisoft and Electronic Arts.

The acquisition of the Typhoon studios by the new Google gaming division dedicated to the Stadia project is celebrated by Jade Raymond as an opportunity to further evolve the vision of Big G linked to cloud gaming. The entire Typhoon team founded by Reid Schneider e Alex Hutchinson is expected to flow into the Montreal division of the Stadia Games and Entertainment.

The communiqué announcing the merger of Typhoon Studios with Google Stadia's subsidiary galaxy makes explicit reference to Journey to the Savage Planet: the ambitious sci-fi adventure, according to Raymond will not suffer delays of any kind and will land on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the launch date announced by its (now ex) independent authors, namely the January 28th, 2020.