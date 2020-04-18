         Google brings 3D animals to more mobiles: the latest Samsung and OnePlus already support augmented reality

Share it:

'Google Play services for RA', known until a while ago as 'ARCore', is the application that enables use of augmented reality apps built with the ARCore SDK. From time to time, Google introduces different news and improvements

at the same time that it is expanding its compatibility with more devices.

A few weeks ago, after create specific calibration profiles for them, the company announced support for no less than 25 new terminals, among which were several models from Samsung and Motorola. Now, as XDA Developers anticipated and we have been able to verify in Xataka Android, there are new models that have joined this list of compatible terminals and, therefore, they already allow us to see the famous animals in 3D through Google search.

Support for four new 5G models

Every time a new phone arrives on the market, it is necessary to obtain a specific calibration profile to that augmented reality functions work correctly in it, so that Google collaborates with different manufacturers to gradually expand compatibility with ARCore to more models.

If you want to check the complete list of ARCore compatible devicesYou can do it at this link. In the event that your phone or tablet appears on it, you can download the 'Google Play Services for RA' app and start using any application that uses the AR SDK.

That list, as we said at the beginning, has just welcomed several models that have been recently introduced. Interestingly, four of them are 5G phones: