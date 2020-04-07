         Google Assistant: How to enable or disable contextual search 'What's on my screen?'

Share it:

A couple of months ago the Google Assistant retrieved the search 'What's on my screen?' after disappearing by surprise almost a year ago. It is an action that allows the search engine display information related to what appears on the screen from our device when we invoke the Assistant and click on that option.

The contextual screen search it is activated or deactivated from the Google Assistant, so if the action does not appear to you 'What's on my screen?' or you want to remove it, we explain what you have to configure.

Use screen context

To enable or disable the action 'What's on my screen?' we have to go to the Settings of the Google Assistant, for example from the application of Google and accessing the tab More> Settings> Google Assistant. Once inside the Google Assistant Settings we have to go to the tab Assistant and at the bottom, in Devices With Assistant selected the device we want to configure.

The option Use screen context It is the one that activates or deactivates the action 'What's on my screen?'. If you activate it, the Assistant will be able to carry out contextual searches to show you cards with information related to what you were seeing on the screen. If you deactivate it you will no longer see the suggestion 'What's on my screen?'.

If you activate the option to use the screen context, you can optionally activate the option 'Donate screenshots' to help Google improve the search by being able to review the screenshots of what was on the screen and the related information that was found.