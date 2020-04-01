         Google Assistant allows you to customize all your notifications, so you can manage them

Share it:

In addition to asking any questions or asking you to tell jokes, Google Assistant offers a multitude of information on your own. Of course, until now we could not control all the warnings, but Google has corrected it: in the wizard settings we can already decide what notifications we will receive. And it is convenient to manage them, the more personalized we have Assistant, the less it will bother us with expendable notices.

With the sheer number of actions Google Assistant takes, it's hard to keep track of everything you can do. And it not only responds to what we ask, it also works proactively. For example, can remind us that an important trip is coming; or that we have a pending subscription, among many other functions. Do you want to know which ones and how you can configure those notifications? Google already allows you to do it from the Assistant settings.

Choose which notifications Google Assistant can send you

The change in settings began to appear to a few users in February, as detailed by 9to5Google. Now, as usual in Google, the company has begun to expand the function so that it reaches all users. We already have it on our mobiles, so surely you also have the new notification settings.

How to customize which notices you will receive from Google Assistant? You must proceed as follows:

Open Google Assistant saying 'Ok, Google', holding down the Home button or using the app.

Tap the compass icon, the one on the right in the lower part of the screen.

Go to your avatar icon (top right) and choose 'Settings'.

Access the 'Assistant' tab and enter the 'Notifications' option.

You will see that only the configuration of the email and phone notices appears. Click on ' View all types of notification by phone '.

'. Once the options are displayed, you will appreciate that Google Assistant has a multitude of categories for notifications: enter those that you want to configure as they are useful to you. For example, you may not be interested in conducting surveys for Google: enter the 'Comments' option and deactivate the 'Request for comments'.

Although Assistant can send you proactive notifications on a multitude of topics, this does not imply that it does: It will depend on your Google activity and how you have configured the ads. Therefore, our recommendation is that you personalize them so that they are 100% adapted to your tastes: in this way, the assistant will annoy you only when it should.