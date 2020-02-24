         Goodbye to 'The Secret of Old Bridge': Antena 3 announces the end of its daily series after more than 2300 episodes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The longest-running daily series of Spanish television comes to an end. Antena 3 has announced with the start of the new season of 'The Secret of Old Bridge' that the novel will end after nine years of broadcast almost uninterrupted in the afternoons of the chain.

It has been announced by the chain itself through the official website of the series, where they warn us that we will discover the great mystery that houses Old Bridge and we will see some of the most iconic characters that have passed through this town throughout the more than 2300 episodes that fiction will come to.

Despite its small decline and wear and tear that it has had over the years, 'The Secret of Old Bridge' It is one of the most recognizable Atresmedia series and its success has crossed borders, broadcasting in more than sixty countries. In addition, in Spain it is a tough competition for the queen of the afternoon, the 'Save me' from Telecinco.

During its nine years of broadcasting, 767 actors and more than 23,877 members have passed through. It has also served as a platform to launch the career of actors such as Álvaro Morte, Megan Montaner, Jaime Lorente, Alejandra Onieva, etc..

The end has come! 😢 After 9 years of broadcasting, we started our last season … that will discover our great secret! 🤫 Thanks for joining us all this time tiempo #ElSecretoDePuenteViejo https://t.co/wUFXYdRI91 – The secret of Puente Viejo (@esdpv) February 24, 2020

In this final season, Miquel Peidró is the script team coordinator formed by José Antonio López, Estefanía Mendaña, Benjamín Zafra, Susana Prieto, Santiago Díaz, Santiago Tabuenca, Félix Jiménez and Francisco Díanes. In the executive production are Luis Santamaría and Alberto Pernet and in the direction are David Montoya, Pedro Martínez Cifuentes, Alberto Lobelle and Cesar Arriero.

Silvia Marsó is the star signing of this final stretch of the series, in which we have taken a temporary leap to place ourselves in 1930.