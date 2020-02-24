Entertainment

         Goodbye to 'The Secret of Old Bridge': Antena 3 announces the end of its daily series after more than 2300 episodes

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The longest-running daily series of Spanish television comes to an end. Antena 3 has announced with the start of the new season of 'The Secret of Old Bridge' that the novel will end after nine years of broadcast almost uninterrupted in the afternoons of the chain.

It has been announced by the chain itself through the official website of the series, where they warn us that we will discover the great mystery that houses Old Bridge and we will see some of the most iconic characters that have passed through this town throughout the more than 2300 episodes that fiction will come to.


The 23 best vintage series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Movistar +

Despite its small decline and wear and tear that it has had over the years, 'The Secret of Old Bridge' It is one of the most recognizable Atresmedia series and its success has crossed borders, broadcasting in more than sixty countries. In addition, in Spain it is a tough competition for the queen of the afternoon, the 'Save me' from Telecinco.

During its nine years of broadcasting, 767 actors and more than 23,877 members have passed through. It has also served as a platform to launch the career of actors such as Álvaro Morte, Megan Montaner, Jaime Lorente, Alejandra Onieva, etc..

READ:  Great armies and intense clashes are the protagonists of the new Kingdom teaser

In this final season, Miquel Peidró is the script team coordinator formed by José Antonio López, Estefanía Mendaña, Benjamín Zafra, Susana Prieto, Santiago Díaz, Santiago Tabuenca, Félix Jiménez and Francisco Díanes. In the executive production are Luis Santamaría and Alberto Pernet and in the direction are David Montoya, Pedro Martínez Cifuentes, Alberto Lobelle and Cesar Arriero.

Silvia Marsó is the star signing of this final stretch of the series, in which we have taken a temporary leap to place ourselves in 1930.

Themes

  • Fiction series
  • Antenna 3

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.