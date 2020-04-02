         Goodbye to malware and adult content with the new Cloudfare DNS: how they are used on your Android

Share it:

Cloudflare has renewed its public DNS servers to go far beyond improvements in speed of Internet connections: with the new DNS addresses you can protect your devices from malware and unwanted access to adult content. The addresses are already available to everyone, you can also configure them on your Android phones and tablets.

DNS servers make it easy for us to not have to remember sequences of numbers, but they are not only important because can speed up your own internet connection. And increase the security of our smartphone, as is the case with Cloudflare's new 'family' addresses: the company has decided to complete its public and free services with two pairs of DNS addresses to avoid malware and adult content. They are not yet in the famous application 1.1.1.1, but you can also add them to your Android. We show you how.

How to configure the new security DNS

A DNS server is the machine that resolves the web addresses that we write in browsers, converting these addresses with letters to IP addresses, dot-separated numbering that identifies a machine within a network. It would be impossible for us to remember the numerical IP addresses of the web pages to which we connect; This is why DNS servers are so essential: they facilitate the sending of information by interconnecting all devices. And the faster and more reliable these servers are, the better, as is the case with Cloudflare.

The company has publicly released two pairs of DNS addresses that enhance the security of private networks and devices connected to them. They are as follows:

1.1.1.2 and 1.0.0.2, DNS addresses that prevent malware . Once installed, they protect the devices against the download of malicious software.

. Once installed, they protect the devices against the download of malicious software. 1.1.1.3 and 1.0.0.3, DNS addresses that block adult content, also malware. The second pair of 'family' addresses are aimed at protecting minors as they block inappropriate content for children; in addition to including protection against malicious software.

To have any of the DNS pairs active, you only have to add the addresses to the home router: access its configuration, enter the DNS section (usually found within the WAN options) and change the serial ones (or Obtaining DNS automatically) for the two addresses that interest you the most. Once you rejoin the router all the devices that connect to your WiFi network, in addition to the ethernet ports, will be protected by Cloudflare.

The above is for the router and internet access point, but you can also configure DNS addresses to protect only your Android. The process is the following:

As the network settings are not the same in all mobiles, nor do they have the same functions, to change the DNS addresses we will use an application: dnspipe. You just have to download it from Google Play.

Start the application and configure the DNS addresses with the Clodflare pair you want: 1.1.1.2 and 1.0.0.2 (protection against malicious software) or 1.1.1.3 and 1.0.0.3 (protection against malicious software and adult content).

