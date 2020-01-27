Sports

Goodbye to Kobe Bryant: the press says goodbye to La Mamba

January 27, 2020
Edie Perez
Kobe Bryant died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday due to a helicopter accident on the outskirts of Los Angeles. The former Lakers player has been the protagonist of the covers of many sports media, which have said goodbye to 'la mamba'.

Spain: 'Eternal Kobe'

The Spanish media have described the 41-year-old player as "eternal." The newspaper AS, Marca and the newspaper Sport have dedicated the entire cover to the player with a black and white photo, while Mundo Deportivo has opted for a color photo with his life-long equipment: the yellow Lakers jersey.

"The Bryant Star"

In France, L'equipe has dedicated its cover with a message: "The star Bryant". In addition, they add a small text in which they report that in the accident the player was traveling with his daughter Gianna, 13 years old.

In Italy, the Gazzetta dello Sport says goodbye with a "goodbye Kobe" and dedicating half cover. "We lose a friend," they add.

