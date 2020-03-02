         Goodbye to ‘Judge Judy’: the legendary television court will close its doors after 25 seasons

Entertainment

March 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
If I mention the name of Judy Sheindlin, you probably won't be able to locate it instantly. However, it is possible that as soon as you see her dressed in her robe, you will recognize at the moment this lawyer 77 years who has become a television icon worldwide thanks to his long career in the judicial reality 'Judge Judy'.

This Monday, in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, Sheindlin has confirmed that the twenty-fifth season of 'Judge Jury' —2020-2021— will be the last of the show. Information confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that comes with surprise, because Judy's deck will rumble again in a new Show titled 'Judy Justice'.


"I have had a 25-year marriage with CBS, and it has been satisfactory. Next year will be our 25th season, silver weddings, and I think in CBS they wanted to optimally use the repetitions of my program, because they now have 25 years of repositions. So what they have decided is to sell a couple of years of replenishments. But I'm not tired, so 'Judy Justice' will come out a year later. "

DeGeneres tried to get Sheindlin off where could the new 'Judy Justice' be seen?, but he only got one "I still can't say it" by answer.

"You will be able to see 'Judge Jury' next year; a full season, with new episodes. The next couple of years you should be able to see all the refills that CBS has sold to the chains that currently broadcast 'Jude Judy', and 'Judy Justice 'will be somewhere else. Isn't it fun? "

Judge Judy H 2016

Funny we don't know if it will be. What it will surely be is lucrative for the good of Judy, who, currently, is the highest paid personality of American television with a profit of 47 million dollars annually. It is not surprising if we consider that 'Judge Judy' is one of the best rated syndicated programs, with an average close to 9 million viewers daily.

Will 'Judy Justice' get to match 'Jugde Judy' and become the most watched trial program of the small screen?

