Goodbye to John Saxon: Nightmare star and 3 of Operation Dragon go off at 83

The companion of adventures of Bruce Lee neither The 3 of Operation Dragon and interpreter of the lieutenant Donald Thompson in Nightmare of Wes Craven, John Saxon, died yesterday, at the age of 83, due to pneumonia, as reported by the major American industry sites such as theHollywood Reporter and Variety.

The actor died a Murfreesboro, in Tennessee, and the news of his disappearance was given to THR by his wife, Glory. Italian-American born and raised in Brooklyn, Saxon has played many characters of various ethnic backgrounds during his long career as a character. The role of the brutal Mexican bandit alongside Marlon Brando in The Appaloosa, in 1966, he also earned him a Golden Globe, and he also held an important and recurring part in the famous television series Dynasty of ABC, that of Rashid Ahmed, a powerful Middle East tycoon in love with Alexis Colby.

Other important roles besides those mentioned are those of Lorenzo Lamas in Falcon Crest of CBS and Theodore Stuart in the segment The New Doctors in The Bold Ones by NBC. The real success came however with the 3 of Operation Dragon, in the part of Roper, thrilling even Bruce Lee, with whom he entered into confidence and friendship.

We leave you right to the review of I 3 of Operation Dragon.