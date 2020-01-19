Goodbye to glamor! Montserrat Oliver becomes a microbusera (VIDEO)

The driver Montserrat Oliver he left television studios to live a little with the people of the Mexico City and therefore decided to be microbusera

Yes, as they read it. Montserrat Oliver got on a minibus to remember old times, because he confessed that when he was a child he climbed on them together with his family, and when he was up He began to sing.

Saying that, users decided to motivate her to sing, but instead of her, another woman who was on board decided sing "Love places".

Then he got to drive the truck, although he accepted that it is very complex. The driver who was driving him left the steering wheel and took the opportunity to joke those they were in transport, as it stopped as traditionally do the microbuseros.

It should be mentioned that the driver looked very happy and fun when driving a minibusWell, he said it's something that He always wanted to do.

Montserrat "the microbusera" Oliver 😅🚐💨 Montserrat Oliver went from "cacharpo" to microbusera in a two by three, but it turned out to be a cafre at the wheel 😅 Climb it, there are places! 🚐💨 Montse and Joe by #Unicable http://bit.ly/2VI4Y5d Posted by Unicable on Thursday, December 12, 2019

With information from Unicable