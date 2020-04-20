         Goodbye to Gene Deitch: Oscar winner and 'Tom and Jerry' or 'Popeye' entertainer, dies at 95

Share it:

American illustrator, animator and director, as well as an Oscar winner for the short film 'Munro' in 1960, he is remembered for his work on the 'Popeye the Sailor' and 'Tom and Jerry' series. Gene Deitch is deceased at 95 years.

A century of gold

Born in Chicago in 1924, he saw his family move to California five years later, where Deitch began his studies and ended up graduating in 1942. With his studies completed he began to work drawing planes for North American Aviation. The joy did not last long, because was recruited by the army a year later, although he would soon be honorably discharged after contracting pneumonia the following year.

Collaborator of The Record Changer, a magazine where he was in charge of the covers and illustrations, he was also in charge of the production of animated shorts for studios like Columbia, MGM or Paramount Pictures. His animated short 'Munro' was awarded the Oscar in 1960, and he was also nominated two other times for 'Here's Nudnik' and 'How to Avoid Friendship'.

Before the awards and recognition, he had created the series 'Tom Terrific', which was part of the 'Captain Kangaroo Show'. Working behind the Iron Curtain directed 13 episodes of 'Tom and Jerry' and several more of the series 'Popeye the sailor'.

Furthermore, Gene Deitch captured life in communist Czechoslovakia and later in the Czech Republic after the 1989 Velvet Revolution in his memoirs 'For the Love of Prague'. In 2004 he received the Winsor McCay Award for his lifetime contribution to animation. Rest in peace.