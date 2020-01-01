Goodbye, Televisa! Yanet García poses with Univisión driver

If someone is about to start the New Year on the right foot, it is Yanet García, better known as “the weather girl”, because she does not stop showing off her new project at Univisión on social networks.

A few months ago, the model said she would leave the program Today to go to the United States in search of new job opportunities and to be closer to her boyfriend, and apparently new projects already rained.

Through her Instagram account, Yanet García published some photographs and videos walking through the corridors of Univisión, and then the famous conductor Perla Mont shared with her followers a photograph in which she poses next to “the weather girl”.

“From Monterrey, to the world… from Miami saying goodbye to Univisión year. To whom one day we were told that we could not 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼. A couple of girls full of dreams, today women working, successful. My beautiful Yanet García, wrote Pearl Mont.

