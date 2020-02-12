Goodbye innocence, the hilarious movie parody of Weathering With You has arrived in Japan

Share it:

More than six months after its release, Weathering With You is finally completing its international "tour" with almost $ 200 million cashed. The film proved to be a success across the board and of course, some companies operating in the adult sector did not miss the opportunity to make some easy money.

The first was therefore presented a little while ago Official movieographic parody of the Makoto Shinkai movie, titled "Pu ** y With You". Beyond the absolutely hilarious title, it has been revealed that this peculiar live-action adaptation will last 120 minutes and will somehow reproduce the events of the film with the necessary modifications. Hina's powers in fact, here interpreted by the class '98 Aoi Kururugi, will present some truly unique characteristics that unfortunately we cannot describe to you.

The current one is the second red light parody of a Shinkai film. Years ago, in fact, another company decided to create an adult adaptation of Your Name, titled "Your Rope". As absurd as it may sound, DVDs sell quite a few copies in Japan and considering that the price of each is around $ 50, you will understand why companies find it terribly convenient to create these feature films.

We remind you that Makoto Shinkai recently spoke of his film saying he was partially dissatisfied with the work done and in case you want to deepen the topic, we refer you to our review of Weathering With You.