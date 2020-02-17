Goodbye, Galilee? The driver of “Today walks through Univision (PHOTOS)

For 11 years Galilea Montijo It is one of the morning stellar conductors of TV "Today”And now he is thinking about going to work in the United States?

The Jalisco published a series of photographs in which she appears happy in Univision, American television, so some of his followers suggested that the driver could be planning to move from "home."

Although others, more optimistic, pointed out that “La Gali"He only visited the television station to make" Little Giants USA "promotions.

The truth is that Galilea Montijo he loved being in Univision and he showed it with the photographs he published on his Instagram account, which accompanied the following message.

“How I had fun visiting the Univisión family. Thank you for making me feel at home (sic). ”

