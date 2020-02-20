Goodbye, cowboy! Magda Rodríguez would plan to fire the ‘Donkey’ Van Rankin in 2020

A few weeks ago, journalist Álex Kaffie shared exclusively that Magda Rodríguez will remain in charge of the production of “TODAY” in 2020.

Now, in his column for the Herald of Mexico, dated December 5, Kaffie says that one of the most popular drivers of the morning broadcast would be in danger because … do they want to give him a neck?

Several of you claimed that in my last column (Tuesday's) I did not include this part (I WILL BE BRIEF). Well, so that we are at hand here they are going: the one who wants to give neck, of the program Today, is the one with the nickname of an ass ”.

This is not the first time that a rumor of this type is running, as Van Rankin is one of the oldest drivers in “TODAY”. He has been the driver of the broadcast since 2013.

