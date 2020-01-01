Goodbye, Climate Girl! Yanet García breaks into tears after saying goodbye to ‘Hoy’ (VIDEO)

Yanet García, the ‘Climate Girl’ Mexico's most famous, said goodbye Tuesday morning of the morning show 'Today' after collaborating as a section owner ‘Acclimatize’.

The 29-year-old girl from the city of Monterrey He couldn't help being moved to tears by the emotional farewell that his setmates prepared for him.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who is here in the forum because I love them so much, I am extremely grateful to Magda, to Andy Rodriguez, for allowing me to fulfill this dream that is super nice to me," said the sculptural woman.

Among the words he gave, he also recognized the talent of his teammates and the lessons that his almost two-year stay at 'Today'.

Yanet García now it will be part of the ranks of the american chain Univision, so he did not hesitate to talk about what his working life holds for him: “It is time to be brave, to leave my comfort zone and fight for other dreams. I love them".

The wishes of the ‘Climate Girl’ for Mexican viewers on this eve of New Year is that we are all able to live the present: "it is the only thing we have and it is the only thing we are going to take every day," he said in his last speech.

With information from Hoy and La Verdad Noticias

