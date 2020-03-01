Good news for Interspecies Reviewers, another broadcaster offers for publication

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you may know, over the past few weeks the new anime Interspecies Reviewers had widely spoken, which had been removed from numerous streaming portals and several television broadcasters following various criticisms from the public who had called the work "too much push ".

Following the event, with the public who had consequently split between those who believed the decision was right and those who, on the contrary, said that everything was not acceptable, more and more broadcasters and sites specialized in the streaming context had decided to step back in hope not to be overwhelmed by the wave of attacks that had reached production.

As we say, however, the important thing is not that we talk about it well or badly, what matters is that we talk about it. The resulting fuss has in fact led the series to become one of the most talked about on social networks, with countless spectators who immediately jumped on the web to view it. The attention was so high that the broadcaster Gifu Broadcasting System decided to take the big step, offering Interspecies Reviewers the opportunity to go on the air.

Good news which is now followed by another, with the official announcement that it also Biwako Broadcasting of Shiga Prefecture has decided to come forward for the publication of the episodes. According to what was declared, in fact, the new episodes will be released from March 7, with two episodes that will be broadcast every Saturday until April 11, 2020, a news that will surely make fans happy.