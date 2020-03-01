Entertainment

Good news for Interspecies Reviewers, another broadcaster offers for publication

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you may know, over the past few weeks the new anime Interspecies Reviewers had widely spoken, which had been removed from numerous streaming portals and several television broadcasters following various criticisms from the public who had called the work "too much push ".

Following the event, with the public who had consequently split between those who believed the decision was right and those who, on the contrary, said that everything was not acceptable, more and more broadcasters and sites specialized in the streaming context had decided to step back in hope not to be overwhelmed by the wave of attacks that had reached production.

As we say, however, the important thing is not that we talk about it well or badly, what matters is that we talk about it. The resulting fuss has in fact led the series to become one of the most talked about on social networks, with countless spectators who immediately jumped on the web to view it. The attention was so high that the broadcaster Gifu Broadcasting System decided to take the big step, offering Interspecies Reviewers the opportunity to go on the air.

READ:  The "long battle" of ONE can be said to have been won, the author of One-Punch Man has defeated asthma

Good news which is now followed by another, with the official announcement that it also Biwako Broadcasting of Shiga Prefecture has decided to come forward for the publication of the episodes. According to what was declared, in fact, the new episodes will be released from March 7, with two episodes that will be broadcast every Saturday until April 11, 2020, a news that will surely make fans happy.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.