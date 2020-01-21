Good news: Disney + advances its arrival date to Spain!

Share it:

In case we did not have enough distractions with Netflix or HBO, a new streaming service will soon arrive in our lives that promises to make us more cold and rainy Sunday afternoons (or any day of the week, go): Disney Plus Initially it was estimated that it would be released in Spain at the end of March, but today we have received the best news, since from the platform they have decided to advance the date one week: it will finally be the day 24. This means that we will be able to enjoy 'The Mandalorian', the series of the moment in the United States, great!

In the United States they are very lucky, because they can already enjoy their favorite childhood series long before us. It premiered there on November 12. But hey, looking at it on the positive side, in Spain it will do so sooner than expected (ok, one week, but less is nothing). In addition, we have the trailer 'with everything there will be! Disney launched it a few weeks ago. Do not miss it!

The trailer for all content available on Disney +

Ok, it lasts nothing less than Three hours (Yes, yes, you have read correctly), but, aware that we do not have so much free time, from the company they wanted to make it a little easier and they have made us a summary in a Twitter thread.

The catalog will feature some of the classics of all time such as Snow White, Pinocchio, Bambi, Dumbo or Cinderella (among others). In addition, we can see 'Frozen' (which by the way, will premiere its second part in brief), the 'remake' of 'The Lady and the Tramp', 'High School Musical' and other films such as those of Star Wars, some from Marvel, Pixar … and even The Simpsons in full. Yes, its 30 seasons.

Of course, we must point out that the content will not be exactly the same for all countries, but this trailer, which refers to what can be seen in the United States, will at least serve to give us an idea of ​​what is to come. We already count the days to enjoy the best Disney content at the click of a click. Best of all, we can do it at a fairly affordable price: 6.99 euros per month.