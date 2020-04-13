Good Morning America driver tests coronavirus positive

Share it:

"Good Morning America" ​​host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free.

The ABC journalist revealed his diagnosis on the show and told co-host Robin Roberts that "I feel good."

Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth had contracted COVID-19 and tweeted that she "had never been sicker." Her husband has been taking care of her, her children, and has been doing her television work in the meantime.

He said the only potential symptoms he felt were lower back pain that he had attributed to intense training and a brief decrease in the sense of smell.

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo has been in a public battle against the disease, continuing his show despite a difficult case. But Stephanopoulos provides a new example for the television viewing public of a relatively asymptomatic case.

