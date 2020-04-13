TV Shows

Good Morning America driver tests coronavirus positive

April 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

"Good Morning America" ​​host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free.

The ABC journalist revealed his diagnosis on the show and told co-host Robin Roberts that "I feel good."

Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth had contracted COVID-19 and tweeted that she "had never been sicker." Her husband has been taking care of her, her children, and has been doing her television work in the meantime.

He said the only potential symptoms he felt were lower back pain that he had attributed to intense training and a brief decrease in the sense of smell.

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo has been in a public battle against the disease, continuing his show despite a difficult case. But Stephanopoulos provides a new example for the television viewing public of a relatively asymptomatic case.

It may interest you

Big Hit Entertainment defends BTS from malicious commenters

READ:  Rammstein singer is hospitalized for coronavirus

Andrea Bocelli fills the empty Cathedral of Milan, Italy with music

Barbara de Regil mocks those who think she is muscular

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.