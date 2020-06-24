Gonzalo Rodríguez told the confidences of the Villarreal squad and gave details of his rough crossing with the Brazilian Adriano

Share it:

Gonzalo Rodríguez, Riquelme, Sorín and the Italian Tacchinardi celebrate a goal by Villarreal in 2005 (AFP / José Jordan)

“I want to start experiencing things, this is new to me. I'm not in a hurry, I want to miss football a bit, feel like I'm lacking. ” Gonzalo Rodríguez just hung the booties and take it easy what will happen in the near future. He has the idea of ​​continuing to be linked to San Lorenzo and he has even spoken to the president, Marcelo Tinelli, about that plan. Also, he plans to do the coach course. But today is the time to stop the ball, look back and know where it is standing.

In dialogue with Planet 947, the now-former 36-year-old footballer made a brief review of his career that included his start and finish in San Lorenzo, the stay in Villarreal in Spain, the Fiorentina in Italy and the Argentine team.

Among the highlights, he gave details of the excellent human group and quality of the school's staff. Yellow Submarine, with whom he won the Intertoto Cup in 2004 and stepped on the Champions League semifinals (he missed them due to an ankle injury). "We always got together to eat with Román (Riquelme), Fought Figueroa, the Basque Arruabarrena, Somoza, the Uruguayans Forlán and Viera … Román rarely let him pay, he said that he had to go and he got up to pay, "Gonzalo revealed.

Gonzalo said goodbye to soccer at age 36 (Photo: NA / Mariano Sánchez)

But there was also a fixed house for the weekly roasts: that of Forlán. The charrúa was a good host but a bad grill, according to Rodríguez: “He didn't know how to make a piece of meat, he never did it. I put up the house and cleaned everything, but I did not have a barbecue. "

On the other hand, he praised the comrades mentioned for their footballing qualities and added a couple of names to understand why that Villarreal by Manuel Pellegrini made people speak worldwide: "There was Santi Cazorla who had just come out from under and was a phenomenon and José Mari, that's why things went the way they did. "

On the differences between Riquelme and Pellegrini, he clarified: “Manuel had a way of working with which he transmitted a lot of tranquility and with the Argentines he had a special affection. That (their fight) came last. At first he did not get along with Roman, everyone wanted the benefit of the team and talked a lot. Then as the years went by, the relationship was distorted. ”

Brazilian Adriano, Gonzalo Rodríguez's worst nightmare

THE CROSSING WITH BRAZILIAN ADRIANO

When Gonzalo Rodríguez was asked who was the striker who had the hardest time scoring, he pointed out to the Emperor: “It was impossible. In one game we went to lock and I knew that a train was coming in front of me so I put the iron on top and hooked it. I was the rest of the game shit. He threatened me with his finger, he said 'I'm going to grab you' and I was all game thinking about not grabbing me because he was killing me. I never got closer"

On the same line, he spoke of Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “With big forwards it is inevitable that you will collide and have friction because it is their game and it is difficult to anticipate them. Zlatan touched me in his time at Barcelona, ​​how could you do to anticipate him if he is 2 meters tall and must wear 48? They are players who play a lot with the body, hit them, push them and grab them to anticipate them ”.

