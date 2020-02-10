Gonzalo Arconada: "The Federation will have to assess whether it wanted this humiliation"

Real society Y Barcelona they faced each other at the end of the Spain Supercup. After the defeat by 1 – 10, in favor of the Catalans, the txuri-urdin coach has been visibly affected at a press conference, "I don't remember ever losing like this, it has been a very hard day."

Gonzalo Arconada he also reflected on the RFEF management "All the teams feel that we cannot compete with this Barça. The Federation will have to assess if he wanted this, that the only option was to win Barça and suffer this humiliation. We must reflect that there are many foreign players and most nationals are on the bench. "

Despite the result, he says he feels "tremendously proud of the team" and already thinks about the future: "They are already in the process of recovery. We want to pass in the Copa de la Reina, we want to continue in the tie." "The duel must be passed, but we will recover."