Gone with the Wind on Netflix, the new description of the film makes you discuss

The case Gone With the Wind has made much discussion in America and even internationally just a month ago, after the death of George Floyd and the protests and demonstrations of the #BlackLivesMatter, when asked HBO Max to remove the film of Victor Fleming from the streaming platform "because deeply racist".

Initially it was decided to remove it, except to include it in the catalog a few weeks later with the addition of a pre-vision disclaimer, introduced for informational purposes to explain to the less attentive or younger generations the historical context in which the film was produced and shot, so as not to create problems regarding the treatment reserved for African American characters.

Already in itself this has made a lot of discussion, in relation to the need to reflect and explain something obvious and certainly wrong, today as then, and the fact that Netflix followed him same example as the competitorthis time around the world has generated some new controversy. The streaming giant has in fact decided to modify the description of the milestone of cinema in order to make it "Explanatory"of the dated content of the film, presenting it in an unflattering way, certainly not related to its cinematographic quality and also referring directly to more detailed information on the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights.

It reads in fact: "Epic of the American civil war filmed in 1939 with a contested racist approach. To find out about the reality of blacks in America, look for Black Lives Matter". A disclaimer not in video and pre-vision but in the reading phase, mainly interested in distancing itself from a context that no longer belongs to us and that most people consider incorrect and harmful.

What do you think about it? Is it right to describe Gone with the Wind in this way? It is a valid approach. We tried to discuss it in our special dedicated to Cancel Culture in Hollywood.