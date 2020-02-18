‘Gomita’ reveals harassment of an important businessman: He hit her and forced her to kiss him!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Araceli Gómez, better known as "Gomita" made revealing confessions to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for the program "The Minutes of Gustavo Adolfo Infante" on his YouTube channel.

The famous woman confessed that she has never accepted any work in exchange for offering her body, but she was honest with the journalist of Imagen Televisión and confessed that a businessman harassed her and demanded sex in exchange for work:

In a play a person wanted him and I put my stop because I didn't think so. I did not want it. It was not Mr. Pepe (referring to Pepe Magaña with whom he shared the stage in the play), he was a nearby businessman there. ”

Although Gomita did not want to mention openly what theater play it was, the famous has only acted in one: "The Madnesses of Tenorio."

When Gustavo Adolfo Infante asked him how the story ended, Araceli confessed that he told the businessman that he was not interested in him:

“You do not interest me, you are not my style, you are already great (…) If they come to me and say‘ we offer you a novel, loosen up ’. No, my casting is otherwise, I tell them. ”

Gomita made a very strong revelation when she talked with the journalist about her surgeries and without waiting for her response, Gustavo Adolfo questioned her why she had a nose job three times. The influencer explained that last time she did it because a man hit her:

The third one, a goat * gives me a madraz * and they operate again (…) for wanting to kiss forces (sic), at work, at work. If he paid it, he took responsibility and paid it. 30 thousand pesos cost him. I am not so expensive … What did you want if you are kissing forces (sic)?

With information from Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

You may also be interested: "If you washed those underwear?": They end up with "Gummy" for daring dress (PHOTO)