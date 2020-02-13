Gomita records the terrifying moment when he almost died (VIDEO)

Share it:

Mexico.- The famous and controversial driver Araceli Ordaz better known as Gomita almost lost her life andTerrador moment was registered in VIDEO.

The visual audio material was taken by Gomita herself and can be seen as almost died being up in the Piedra del Peñol in Colombia.

According to the material that was posted in the Instagram stories of the official account of the former host of "Sábadazo" it can be seen how in an oversight falls into the void.

The moment Gomita was recording a sexy video for his followers, he was distracted for a moment and almost fell on his back from a height approximately 2 kilometers.

Luckily he managed to regain his balance and leave this experience in something bitter and scary.

Minutes after what happened she recorded a couple of stories in which she invited her followers to be attentive and witness what could be the end of Gomita.