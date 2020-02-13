TV Shows

Gomita records the terrifying moment when he almost died (VIDEO)

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Mexico.- The famous and controversial driver Araceli Ordaz better known as Gomita almost lost her life andTerrador moment was registered in VIDEO.

The visual audio material was taken by Gomita herself and can be seen as almost died being up in the Piedra del Peñol in Colombia.

According to the material that was posted in the Instagram stories of the official account of the former host of "Sábadazo" it can be seen how in an oversight falls into the void.

The moment Gomita was recording a sexy video for his followers, he was distracted for a moment and almost fell on his back from a height approximately 2 kilometers.

Luckily he managed to regain his balance and leave this experience in something bitter and scary.

Minutes after what happened she recorded a couple of stories in which she invited her followers to be attentive and witness what could be the end of Gomita.

READ:  This is how Barbara Regil overcame her boyfriend's infidelity with her best friend

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.