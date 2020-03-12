Gomita makes tremendous twerking with El Viscocho and they finish it in networks

Share it:

Once again, the expay Gomita is surrounded by strong criticism because she went to take twerk classes with the popular Sinaloan influencer El Viscocho and for her "rough movements" they ended her with bad comments, something that keeps her from being careful.

The influencer also shared with her followers a new video of her experience taking twerking classes for the first time in her life, let's remember that she is also quite famous on YouTube and constantly shares videoblogs, where she shows moments from her daily life.

It was in the comments section of the clip where the famous received thousands of comments, some were very good, as many were fascinated by her way of dancing and trying new things, however, there were also many criticisms of the way she moves to dance.

Goma is not to offend but the net is not left you doing that because you see balls in the buttocks "," The body does not look pretty to gum and that already has surgery "," Hahaha all false buttocks of the Aracely "," they do not move you because it is pure plastic !!! ", you can read between the comments.

On the other hand, some thanked Gomita for inviting El Viscocho to one of his videos, since on different occasions both have shared with their followers that they maintain a very good friendship and there has already been talk about a possible collaboration in the future.









Who is El Viscocho?

Elvira, better known as "El Viscocho", is a Sinaloan influencer who has achieved great popularity on social networks for her videos on street markets in different parts of the Aztec country and where she teaches how to buy "very good clothes with few pesetas", this always with a great attitude that fascinates his followers.

In addition to being an influencer, she is a make up artist, personal image consultant, designer and a great entrepreneur, since she already has two businesses located in Culiacán, Sinaloa; a beauty salon called "El Viscocho Salons" and a vintage clothing store named "El Viscocho Vintage".









It is worth mentioning that she is also the organizer of the event "El Viscocho Bazars", a popular bazaar in Culiacán that left a very good taste in the mouth for culichis and that will soon return with a new and improved edition.