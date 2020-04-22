Gomita makes her long-awaited return to television after two years of absence

Share it:

After Gomita announced a few days ago that she would return to the small screen after two years of absence, the influencer returns stronger than ever to television with a project about the quarantine that is currently lived by the coronavirus pandemic.

The host happily returned this April 20, along with La Chupitos, El Costeño and El Indio Brayan, leaving aside her real name and stage name to present herself as "Gomi Chacha", a character who developed in Sabadazo four years ago.

In the program that takes place without television cameras, without colleagues in person, from home and only the camera of her computer, Gomi Chacha says that thanks to technology she has managed to have 15 employers, who even work for her.

The character teaches how to do housework through an application, a topic that attracted much attention for presenting an innovative idea for Internet users, who emphasize that they would pay for a service like this.

The special was broadcast by Unicable, which allowed him to make his return from home and go down with much less pressure than before, since in his house there are no production people screaming or moving things, so he can spend it in his pajamas and only characterize himself when it will go to the box.