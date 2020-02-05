TV Shows

Gomita impacts everyone, cut her hair and looks beautiful

February 5, 2020
Edie Perez
Aracely Ordaz the famous Gomita has always been considered an innovative woman in terms of fashion because she likes to look perfectly in the photos, from elegant dresses to her long hair, although this time she made an exception.

It turns out that the cheerleader decided to take off her spectacular extensions to show off her true hair and although many did like Gomita's look, others prefer her with long hair because they didn't like that new image very much.

"Pure perfection with you", "What a beautiful beautiful beautiful and super mega very beautiful that you are Gomita", "Araceli everything comes to its time and you are on the right track," his fans wrote to Gomita.

Recall that Gomita has always been considered a controversial woman because of her constant operations, for which she has made several criticisms, with which she learned to live in her career and she does not want to fall into the game of answering each of her detractors .

As if that were not enough, she was accused of being a bad friend for Alma Cero, because now she is a friend of her former Edwin Luna who a few months ago married the Kimberly Flores model, which earned her thousands of criticisms.

In addition, Gomita has become more involved in her personal projects such as continuing to make YouTube videos as well as being a very popular influencer on Instagram, because at every moment she represents famous brands, most of them have been beauty.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

