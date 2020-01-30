Gomita appears most in love on social networks

Share it:

Araceli Ordaz, better known as Gomita, appeared in social networks of the most in love presuming a giant bouquet of roses with which he made his followers believe that he was already in a relationship, however, in the description he revealed that it was she who That great detail was sent.

The expayasita shared the photograph with the intention of transmitting a message of self-love to her followers, because she explained: "If nobody sends you flowers, what are you waiting to send them to YOU, you already thought a little about the LOVE YOU GIVE YOU".

Quickly the image was commented by his million and a half followers, who were very surprised at the action that the famous had with herself, because, although many believed that it was a gift from one of her lovers, this was not so .

Although it is customary to rain negative comments to the influencer, this time it was something different, because their fans flattered their action and even recounted their own experiences where, like Gomita, they gave themselves gifts.

Recently, Gomita appeared in a video showing her great talent for dancing, ensuring that she loves to dance and causes her great joy day by day.

In this video, Araceli is observed demonstrating her best and most ardent movements with her friends from Free Style Mexico Studio, a dance academy where the young woman attends to find her artistic side and learn all about dance.