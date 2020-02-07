TV Shows

Gomita and Kimberly Flores join their sensuality for "Tusa" video

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The famous Kimberly Flores and Gomita, also known as Araceli Ordaz, surprised their followers by joining their great talent, beauty and sensuality for the new dance video of "Tusa", a success of Karol G and Nicki Minaj.

The influencers made their debut as dancers in a spectacular dance video with the instructors of "Free Style Mexico Studio", and Gomita through her YouTube channel invited her followers to learn this choreography step by step.

At the beginning of this video, Flores and Ordaz can be seen preparing for the dance challenge with an arduous exercise, something that the former is very accustomed to, but not Gomita.

And later moments the two went to dance reggaeton at the dance agency that Gomita attends with the intention of preparing and becoming an excellent dancer.

New video on my channel here is the video, IN MY YOUTUBE VIDEO YOU LEARN THE CHOREOGRAPHY, WHICH RIDED US.




Although they had their hard times during the preparation, the two ended up doing an excellent job with the incredible choreography they learned, showing everyone that despite not being their forte they can become very good dancers.

It is very well known that Gomita and Kimberly share an honest and close friendship, since the first one has been seen celebrating important moments of his life with the second; as his wedding with Edwin Luna, vocalist of the Trakalosa de Monterrey, and recently the baptism of his youngest daughter, Gianna.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.