Gomita and her family plan the trip of their dreams … They cheat them and end up in the street!

Araceli Campos, better known as "Gomita" on social networks, was most excited, and shared with everyone that he would undertake the trip of his dreams … Next to his family!

How do you read it! Gomita wanted to live an adventure like “Traveling with the Derbez"; She was even more excited in her Instagram stories by ensuring that she didn't take a family trip years ago.

But what seemed to be the best experience of his life … It became a nightmare! They cheated Gomita!

Through his Instagram stories, the influencer confessed that the app of reservations with which he planned his travel itinerary, he scammed it!

Therefore, Gomita had to improvise and, together with his family, they rented a hotel room for the night.

And is that Araceli made a reservation with a person, who would rent his apartment for a few days, but when the famous arrived at the place he found no one. The worst is that the app He doesn't want to take responsibility.

"Thank you for not taking responsibility and for being such thugs".

