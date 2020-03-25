Gómez Noya: "There are more important things than the date of the Games"

The Olympic Games are everything for many athletes, but the coronavirus has changed everything. He has made it very clear Javier Gómez Noya, the Spanish triathlon champion, on the microphones of 'BE Sports'.

"The postponement was the most sensible for the safety of all, "he noted in his conversation with Francisco José Delgado. For the athlete, the decision to bring the Games to 2021 "changes the perspective of things" but it is not the most important thing of what is happening: "There are more important things that if the Games are held on one date or another. "

In addition, Gómez Noya has recognized that gets in the skin of the IOC and of all the organizers of Tokyo 2020 and defends that it was not "easy" to make a decision because it had many consequences that had to be taken into account. "Such a decision cannot be taken lightly"he pointed out.

The triathlete has explained that he has been training at home with a "roller and a tape" all these days and being creative when improvising material to work with. In fact, it has recognized that it has come to use carafes of water like you weigh at times

Gómez Noya assures that "it is early" to know if he will be able to be in Tokyo in 2021. "I will continue fighting to do well", he said after recalling that it is possible that the classification criteria for these Olympic Games may change.