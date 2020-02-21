         Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton meet 24 years after 'The First Wives Club' for a new comedy

Share it:

It is hard to understand that we never saw a sequel to 'The club of the first wives', since the film starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton It was a huge blockbuster – it cost $ 30 million and raised more than 180. The possibility was talked about for years, but it will finally be another comedy that brings the actresses together 24 years later.

A peculiar Christmas

The movie in question is titled 'Family Jewels' and tells the story of three women who are forced to spend Christmas together with their children and grandchildren after seeing how the man with whom they were all married dies by surprise in a New York store.

The company New Republic Pictures has been the one that has done with the rights of the same after winning an auction of an idea presented by Peter Hoare, the screenwriter of 'Objective: Hasselhoff'. Here he will be the one who deals with writing the script, the identity of the director of 'Family Jewels' not being known at the moment.

Bradley Fischer, one of the New Republic Pictures mandamases, has highlighted the chemistry between Hawn, Midler and Keaton and is looking forward to getting to work. The idea is that filming takes place this same 2020, but there is still no specific date for the cameras to start recording.

