Golden Wind: we present this beautiful Devil fan art

Last summer, the animated version of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind has increased the popularity of the Hirohiko Araki series, as evidenced by the many fan art around the web. Let's take a look at this illustration of the Devil.

Main villain of the fifth part of the generation manga that sees the Joestar family fight evil around the world, Devil he is one of the most charismatic characters in the series and one of the most particular. His "bizarre" consists in having two distinct personalities. The main one is, in fact, the Devil, the cruel mafia boss leader of Passion. The second, milder and weaker, is Double his faithful servant. One of the leitmotivs of Vento Aureo were precisely Doppio's attempts to communicate with himself, using whatever happened to him in the hand as a telephone (packets of cigarettes, ice cream and even frogs). The user of Reddit EdgeTheKing, with his fan art, managed to catch the madness of the character, also paying homage to the cover of the famous King Crimson album that gives its name to the Devil's stand, one of the most powerful and deadliest ever.

